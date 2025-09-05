Jammu

15-day exhibition-cum-sale showcases J&K’s rich craft heritage 

Over 80 artisans participate, beneficiaries report boost in sales 

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read
Follow us on

 

 

Srinagar, Sept 04: A 15-day exhibition-cum-sale organised by the J&K Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd in collaboration with the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation, New Delhi, concluded at Zabarwan Park, Boulevard here. The event was held from August 20 to September 3, 2025, providing a vibrant platform for artisans to showcase their craft and engage with buyers.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the presence of Education, Health & Social Welfare Minister Sakina Masood Itoo, MLAs of Srinagar, and Social Welfare Secretary Sarmad Hafiz, during a Social Welfare programme at SKICC on August 26.

Over 80 beneficiaries and artisans participated in the exhibition, representing diverse trades such as wood carving, willow work, papier-mâché, shawl embroidery, chain stitch, block printing and others. The event drew large crowds, with visitors showing keen interest in live demonstrations and interactive sessions.

According to officials, many participating beneficiaries reported a notable rise in sales and new orders, making the exhibition a fruitful experience despite challenges posed by inclement weather.

Managing Director of J&K SC, ST & BC Development Corporation, Ranjeet Singh, congratulated the participants, staff, and supporters of the exhibition, reaffirming the Corporation’s commitment to reviving and sustaining Jammu and Kashmir’s rich artisanal heritage.

 

DIPR Jammu pays floral tributes to Late Mukesh Singh Chib
Major Gen Bevli honours cadets of 3 J&K Bn NCC at annual training camp
CRPF organise free medical camp at Raipur, Bantalab
World Aids Day: GLDM Degree College Hiranagar organises poster competition, symposium, rally
 11th National Handloom Day celebrated at Jmu
Share This Article
Previous Article BRO Chief assures swift restoration of critical road links in J&K
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

BRO Chief assures swift restoration of critical road links in J&K
Kashmir
Floods disrupt 66 water supply schemes in Kulgam
Kashmir
CS for health awareness, school safety audits in flood-hit areas
Jammu
Div Com visits flood-hit areas in Srinagar, Budgam
Kashmir