15-day exhibition-cum-sale showcases J&K’s rich craft heritage 

Srinagar, Sept 04: A 15-day exhibition-cum-sale organised by the J&K Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation Ltd in collaboration with the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation, New Delhi, concluded at Zabarwan Park, Boulevard here. The event was held from August 20 to September 3, 2025, providing a vibrant platform for artisans to showcase their craft and engage with buyers.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the presence of Education, Health & Social Welfare Minister Sakina Masood Itoo, MLAs of Srinagar, and Social Welfare Secretary Sarmad Hafiz, during a Social Welfare programme at SKICC on August 26.

Over 80 beneficiaries and artisans participated in the exhibition, representing diverse trades such as wood carving, willow work, papier-mâché, shawl embroidery, chain stitch, block printing and others. The event drew large crowds, with visitors showing keen interest in live demonstrations and interactive sessions.

According to officials, many participating beneficiaries reported a notable rise in sales and new orders, making the exhibition a fruitful experience despite challenges posed by inclement weather.

Managing Director of J&K SC, ST & BC Development Corporation, Ranjeet Singh, congratulated the participants, staff, and supporters of the exhibition, reaffirming the Corporation’s commitment to reviving and sustaining Jammu and Kashmir’s rich artisanal heritage.