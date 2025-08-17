14-yr-old girl’s body recovered in Ganderbal 

The body of a 14-year-old girl was recovered on Sunday from Batsar Road in Sehpora area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The deceased hails from Sehpora area.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), as per initial reports, the victim was with her sister when she was allegedly kidnapped.

Her sister, frightened, managed to escape, but later the minor’s body was discovered in an open field near her village.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and took the body for medico-legal formalities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, also visited the spot.

Speaking to the media, he confirmed that a case has been registered, while a forensic team from Srinagar has joined the investigation.

He assured that the accused would be traced and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest, demanding justice for the victim and stringent punishment for those involved.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway, the officials said—(KNO)