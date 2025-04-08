Breaking

14 Shops sealed for non-compliance of Drug regulations at Shopian

1 Min Read
Oplus_131072

In compliance with the directions issued by the Deputy Commissioner Shopian, a joint inspection drive was carried out today by the concerned Drugs Control Officers in coordination with Tehsildars in various villages of Hermain and Keller tehsils.

The inspection was carried out in Pehlipora, Kellar, Mastpora, Mashwara, Wanpura, Batmurran, Narpora, Hermain, Alamgunj, Kumdalan, Nagisharan, Hajipora, Nildora, Kharwara, and D.K. Pora areas.

During the inspection, a total of 14 medical shops were sealed on the spot for violations including non-installation of computerized billing systems, non-maintenance of records of scheduled formulations and breach of license conditions despite repeated instructions.

CCTV footage of the inspected establishments was also reviewed to ensure transparency in operations.

The district administration has emphasized that such inspection drives will continue in future and warned all medical establishments to adhere strictly to the norms laid down under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

