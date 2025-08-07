 132 SPMR college students complete summer internship at JKEDI

Jammu, Aug 06: A total of 132 students from three fresh batches of Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, successfully completed their summer internship at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Bari Brahmana campus.According to a statement issued here, the internship aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates a 60-hour internship for undergraduate students. The programme aimed to foster entrepreneurial thinking, research skills and teamwork among participants.During the 10-day internship, students were introduced to JKEDI’s core functions and programme areas. They gained insights into entrepreneurship development, startup ecosystems and self-employment opportunities in J&K. The schedule included interactive lectures, assignments, field visits and sessions led by JKEDI faculty and startup experts.Students appreciated the programme’s practical orientation, especially sessions on government schemes, business models and startup financing.