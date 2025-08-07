Jammu

 132 SPMR college students complete summer internship at JKEDI

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Jammu, Aug 06: A total of 132 students from three fresh batches of Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu, successfully completed their summer internship at the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Bari Brahmana campus.According to a statement issued here, the internship aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates a 60-hour internship for undergraduate students. The programme aimed to foster entrepreneurial thinking, research skills and teamwork among participants.During the 10-day internship, students were introduced to JKEDI’s core functions and programme areas. They gained insights into entrepreneurship development, startup ecosystems and self-employment opportunities in J&K. The schedule included interactive lectures, assignments, field visits and sessions led by JKEDI faculty and startup experts.Students appreciated the programme’s practical orientation, especially sessions on government schemes, business models and startup financing.

EPFO holds Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 awareness program in Jammu, Ladakh
Jammu city’s e-autos, e-rickshaws win ‘Award of Excellence’
Leadership & Professional dev essential in education: LG
16 drug peddlers arrested in Reasi: Police
Twin encounters in Udhampur, Kishtwar forests
Share This Article
Previous Article Budha Amarnath Ji yatra- 2025 : Record devotee turnout marks smooth conclusion of yatra
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Budha Amarnath Ji yatra- 2025 : Record devotee turnout marks smooth conclusion of yatra
Jammu
Govt PG college Rajouri organises intra-college seminar competition
Jammu
GCOE Jmu’s NCORD committee stages street play on drug abuse
Jammu
DH Kishtwar to have its first MRI unit
Jammu