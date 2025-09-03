12th Edition: Ladakh Marathon to Begin on September 11 with Record Participation

Follow us on

Leh, Sept 2: The high-altitude desert of Ladakh is once again gearing up to host one of the toughest and most celebrated endurance events in the world — the Ladakh Marathon. Scheduled to begin on September 11, the 12th edition of the marathon will see participation from over 6,600 runners, the largest turnout in its history.

Considered among the world’s highest marathons, the event has grown from a modest start into a global sporting spectacle. Over the years, it has become a defining feature of Ladakh’s sporting calendar, blending athletic challenge with the region’s stunning landscapes and vibrant culture.

Speaking at a press conference in Leh, the organisers said the Ladakh Marathon has steadily grown in scale and reputation, drawing runners not just from India but from across the globe.

“Every year, we see an increase in participation, which reflects both the popularity of long-distance running and the unique appeal of Ladakh as a destination. This is not just a race; it is a journey of endurance, self-discovery, and connecting with the spirit of the Himalayas,” the organisers said.

This year’s edition features three main races spread over three days: September 11 Silk Route Challenge, Septemplber 12 Khardung La Challenge and September 13 – Run for Fun. Each race, the organizers added, is crafted to highlight not just the physical challenge but also Ladakh’s natural grandeur, from snow-clad mountains to serene valleys. Apart from its sporting value, the marathon has also emerged as a major driver of tourism in the region. With thousands of participants will likely to be arriving along with their families and supporters, Leh’s hotels, guesthouses, and local businesses witness a sharp rise in activity. “The Ladakh Marathon has become a catalyst for tourism in the region. It showcases Ladakh as not just a scenic destination but also as a hub for adventure sports and high-altitude endurance events,” the organisers said.

Local shopkeepers and hoteliers also look forward to the marathon season. “This is the time when we will see a lot of visitors from different parts of the world. It gives a big boost to our economy, the locals said.