12-year-old boy drowns in Baramulla, Rescue operation underway

A tragic incident unfolded in the Boniyar area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, as a 12-year-old boy drowned i Hapath Kha Nallah.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as Mohammad Afaq Khan, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a resident of Shahkote, Boniyar. The boy reportedly slipped into the water body, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Baramulla has since launched a search and rescue operation to locate and retrieve the boy’s body. Efforts are ongoing as teams continue to scour the area.