11th IQAC meeting held at IUST

Awantipora, June 17: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) held the 11th meeting of its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo and coordinated by Dr. Peer Bilal Ahmad, Director DIQA.

The meeting was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar, senior faculty, university officers, and external members including Mr. Faiz Ahmad Bakshi (Secretary General, KCCI), Dr. Hilal Ahmad Khanday (IUST alumnus), and a student representative.

Key discussions focused on strengthening institutional quality in line with NEP 2020 and UGC guidelines. Major proposals included the establishment of a Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), establishment of Centre for Women’s Studies, sensitization workshops on CAS promotions, academic integrity, and regulatory compliance.

Other agenda items involved expanding community engagement, introducing value-added courses, upgrading the Language Lab into a centralized facility, and promoting AYUSH-based programmes. An annual calendar was also proposed to enhance student participation in sports and cultural activities.

The IQAC reviewed the Action Taken Report of the previous meeting, noting progress in academic and administrative audits, ERP integration, feedback systems, and green initiatives. A recommendation for partial fee concessions to specially-abled students was widely appreciated.