11th Int’l Day of Yoga celebrated across Kashmir with enthusiasm

SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: Series of events highlighting the many benefits of practicing yoga marked the observance of 11th International Day of Yoga today on June 21st across all the districts of Kashmir.

This year the day was celebrated on the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, which echoes a vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioners, other officers and officials besides youth, students and public were seen performing yoga during symbolic yoga sessions across Kashmir division.

At Baramulla, In a remarkable display of unity, wellness, and collective harmony, Baramulla district celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm at Showkat Ali Stadium.

The event witnessed the participation of approximately 1300 individuals, including officers, officials, students, and local citizens.

The celebration commenced with participants listening to the live-streamed address of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam, broadcast on a large screen at the venue.

The event was attended by DIG North Kashmir Range, Maqsood-ul-Zamaan; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, and other senior officers from the civil, police and CRPF administration.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner highlighted the widespread observance of the day. “Yoga sessions are being conducted across the district to promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Make yoga a part of your daily routine—it benefits both body and mind. We have trained yoga instructors and Physical Education teachers guiding these sessions in various institutions,” he said.

The gathering actively participated in guided yoga sessions, which included live demonstrations of asanas and breathing techniques led by trained instructors.

At Anantnag, the 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and widespread participation across district Anantnag with the main event organized by the department of AYUSH in collaboration with the district administration at Shaheed Himayun Muzzamil Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, local residents and officials from various departments, including Health, Youth Services & Sports, Education, NCC, and several degree colleges.

The main function was marked by a large turnout and a vibrant display of unity, discipline, and wellness through yoga practices. Participants collectively performed a series of asanas and breathing exercises, underscoring the significance of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental clarity, and emotional stability.

The event was graced by the presence of officers from civil administration led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid and Additional Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh Bali and from Police by DIG South Kashmir Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Anantnag Amrit Pal Singh and other senior officers such as Chief Education Officer, District AYUSH Officer and other sectoral officers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid highlighted the transformative power of yoga and its relevance in contemporary life, especially in maintaining a holistic lifestyle.

Yoga sessions were held simultaneously at multiple locations across the district, with active involvement from educational institutions, government officials and members of the general public.

The observance of the day in Anantnag emphasized the need to incorporate yoga into daily routines to foster better health, inner peace, and overall well-being.

At Budgam, the main district-level International Yoga Day 2025 function was organized at Sports Stadium Budgam, where a large number of school children, youth, and public officials participated in a vibrant Yoga session.

The event was jointly organised by the district administration Budgam, in collaboration with the department of Ayush Budgam, District Youth Services & Sports, School Education department Budgam, Nehru Yuva Kendra Budgam, and the Information & Public Relations department Budgam.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, was the chief guest on the occasion. Other prominent participants included Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Chief Planning Officer, Programme Officer ICDS, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, and officials from various other departments of the district.

The event witnessed a series of Yoga demonstrations by Yoga instructors, symbolizing discipline, balance, and the harmony between body and mind.

Speaking on the occasion, DC underlined the relevance of Yoga in daily life. He remarked, “Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. On this Yoga Day, let’s reconnect with our inner peace, balance, and unity with the world.”

He emphasized that Yoga is a powerful tool for holistic development—benefitting not just physical health but also improving mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. He further stated that Yoga promotes calmness, reduces stress, and enhances focus, making it especially relevant in today’s fast-paced world.

Similar Yoga Day programs were held in the subdivisions of Khansahib, Beerwah, and Chadoora, as well as in various educational institutions throughout the district, ensuring widespread celebration and public involvement.

At Ganderbal, A series of vibrant events were held across Ganderbal district today to mark the celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga–2025, aimed at spreading awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promoting its adoption worldwide.

The main event was held at Government College of Physical Education (GCoPE), Gadoora Ganderbal which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore along with SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, Additional District Development Commissioner, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and other district officers. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from youth and students from various schools as well as the general public in large numbers.

On the occasion, DC, other officers and officials besides youth, students and public participated in the yoga demonstrations held across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, DC emphasized the global significance of yoga as a path to health and wellness. He underlined the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines for physical and mental well-being.

Instructors educated participants about the benefits of yoga, emphasizing that yoga is an invaluable gift from the ancient Indian tradition. They highlighted yoga’s role in promoting physical development, mental relaxation, and the enhancement of strength, flexibility, and immunity.

In addition to the main event, parallel yoga sessions were also organized at Sonamarg and Manasbal, drawing a large number of enthusiastic participants and reinforcing the district’s commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle through yoga.

At Pulwama, District Administration Pulwama, in collaboration with the District Ayush Office Pulwama, Education department and the department of Youth Services and Sports Pulwama, today organised a mega yoga session at the Hockey Turf, Chatapora Pulwama to mark the 11th International Yoga Day.

Attendees on the occasion joined the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually in the celebration of Yoga Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom highlighted the significance of yoga in promoting holistic health. He further urged the residents of Pulwama to incorporate daily yoga practice into their routines for improved physical and mental health and utilise services of AYUSH and Health departments.

The session was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama; Chief Education Officer Pulwama; Assistant Commissioner Development, Pulwama; District Ayush Officer, Pulwama; various district officers and officials of different departments, while students and local youth in large numbers also participated enthusiastically in the session.

On the similar lines, a mega session was organised at the iconic heritage site Avantiswami Temple, Awantipora which witnessed the participation of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora; Superintendent of Police, Awantipora, officials of various departments, students, locals and mountaineer Ram Singh Slathia.

Similarly, yoga sessions were held across various panchayats, Amrit Sarovars, educational institutions including schools and colleges, as well as at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs throughout the district, promoting awareness about the importance of yoga and encouraging its adoption as a daily practice among people of all age groups.

At Kulgam, International Yoga Day-2025 was celebrated across district Kulgam with the main function held at the lawns of the mini-secretariat, Kulgam.

A mega event was held at Mini-Secretariat where Chairperson DDC Kulgam, M Afzal Parrey; Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan joined the yoga session.

A large number of locals, officers and officials of various departments, students of various schools/institutions also participated in the Yoga sessions.

On the occasion participants performed different Yoga Asanas and were also briefed about the benefits of yoga which is a great practice for both the body and mind.

Yoga sessions were also held at schools, colleges and other institutions in the district.

At Shopian, the main event in connection with International Yoga Day was organized at Mini-Secretariat Shopian where a large number of participants from various departments, educational institutions, civil society groups and the general public took part in the yoga session.

The event commenced with a mass yoga demonstration as per the common yoga protocol, guided by trained instructors from the department of AYUSH.

Similar programmes were held at sub-division, tehsil and block levels across the district, ensuring wide participation from all sections of society. The sessions were also held in GDC Shopian, GDC Zainapora, Higher secondary school of the district along with the Ayush and Wellness centres.

The celebrations aimed to spread awareness about the significance of yoga in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and fostering harmony among individuals and communities.

The event featured a mass yoga session promoting physical and mental well-being.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Shishir Gupta; ADC, Dr.Zakir Husain; ACR, Shakoor Ahmad Dar and other district and sectoral officers participated in the celebration and performed various yoga asanas along with the participants.

At Kupwara, International Day of Yoga was celebrated across district Kupwara with events held across multiple venues in the district, reflecting the growing awareness and commitment to a healthy lifestyle through yoga.

The main event was organized at Government Degree College Kupwara, where hundreds of participants, including school children, government officials, health workers, security personnel, and yoga enthusiasts, performed common yoga protocol as guided by trained instructors.

The session was led by expert yoga trainers, who emphasized the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of regular yoga practice.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan was the chief guest on the occasion. DC along with SSP Kupwara, Gulam Jeelani; ADDC, Mufti Fareed-ud-Din, ADC Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad; ACR, CPO and other District and Sectoral Officers participated in the main Yoga event.

A major Yoga event was also witnessed at GDC Handwara in which hundreds of people including officers, students and locals took part actively in the event. ADC Handwara, Javid Naseem Masoodi presided over the event.

Similar yoga sessions were held simultaneously at tehsil headquarters, educational institutions, and health centers across the district, ensuring widespread participation. Awareness campaigns, poster exhibitions, and motivational talks were also part of the celebrations.

At Bandipora, district administration Bandipora organized enthusiastic celebrations to mark the International Yoga Day across the district, with the main events held at S.K. Stadium Bandipora and Wullar Vantage Park, Garoora.

The occasion witnessed massive participation from students, government officials, volunteers, and the general public.

At S.K. Stadium Bandipora, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Senior Superintendent of Police Bandipora, Harmeet Singh Mehta, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zaffar Husson Shawl attended the event and participated in the mass yoga session, joining hundreds of citizens in observing the day.

The events were marked by a collective yoga demonstration and the live telecast of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s address, streamed at both venues, providing participants the opportunity to virtually join the nationwide observance of International Yoga Day.

During the session, yoga instructors briefed participants on the health benefits of yoga and encouraged them to make it a regular part of their daily lives. He emphasized the role of yoga in reducing stress, improving focus, and achieving a more peaceful and harmonious lifestyle.

In addition to the main events, International Yoga Day was also celebrated at several educational institutions, Sports Stadiums across the district, including HKM Government Degree College (GDC) Bandipora, GDC Hajin, GDC Gurez, and Sports Stadium Dawar, Gurez.