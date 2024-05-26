Breaking

11 people dead, 10 injured after truck turns turtle on bus in Shahjahanpur

ANI
1 Min Read

At least 11 people died and 10 were injured after a truck turned turtle on top of a bus carrying devotees to Uttarakhand on Saturday late at night, said police.

According to the police the incident happened under Khutar police station in Shahjahanpur district when a truck loaded with ballast stones hit the parked bus at a roadside dhaba and overturned on it, crushing the devotees to death.

All the devotees traveling in the bus were residents of Jetha village located in Kamlapur police station area of Sitapur district.

Ashok Kumar Meena, SP, Shahjahanpur said, “Around 11 pm, we got the information that in the Khutar PS area, a bus was parked, devotees who were going to Purnagiri were sitting inside the bus and some devotees were having food at a Dhaba. A truck lost control and turned turtle on top of the bus…total 11 people died and 10 were injured. All injured have been admitted to hospitals…”. (ANI)

