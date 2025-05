At least eleven people were injured in rabid dog bite attacks in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Officials told GNS that eleven people were injured after a rabid dog was on spree of attacks.

The rabid dog bite attacks were reported from Magray Mohalla Achabal as well from isso Tailwani village of Achabal.

Locals urge municipality and local authorities to take necessary action against the rabid dog who is on the loose right now as kids and elderly people are more prone.(GNS)