11 families shifted from Bandipora village as water level rises in Wular Lake

Authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district evacuated at least 11 families from Kulhama village during late evening hours on Thursday after rising water level in Wular Lake posed a threat to their safety.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the gauge at Wular touched 1576.00 metres against the danger mark of 1578.00 metres around 11:00, prompting authorities to relocate vulnerable households.

He said that the families were shifted to the government higher secondary school Nadihal as a precautionary measure.

Fear also gripped Hajin locality after rising water level in the Jhelum at Asham, where the river had touched over 14 ft.

Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department Sumbal, Mutayib Bashir, however, ruled out any threat. “There is no need to panic. The water level has stabilised and is expected to recede. Preventive measures have been taken at all vulnerable spots”, he said.

Earlier, residents of Hakabara, Wangipora, Sadunara and Hajin raised alarm about weak embankments, but officials assured that situation is being monitored round-the-clock—(KNO)

