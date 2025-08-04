10th Century Shivling unearthed, : Ancient 10th Century Shivling discovered in Jhelum River, Baramulla

Top Stories

SRINAGAR, AUG 03: The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums has discovered an ancient stone Shivling dating back to the 10th Century AD. Measuring 137 cm long and 160 cm wide, it was recovered from the Jhelum River near the Army camp at Khanpora, Baramulla, during sand extraction by local labourers.

This significant find highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage and historical legacy. The Shivling has been carefully preserved and will be displayed for public appreciation.

After its discovery, the Shivling was taken into custody by the Indian Army’s 22 Medium Regiment in Baramulla. Recognising its importance, the Army handed it over to the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums. It was then transported to the SPS Museum in Srinagar, where it will be preserved and exhibited.

This collaborative effort ensures the artifact’s safety and allows the public to engage with its cultural significance.

KuldeepKrishanSidha, Director of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K, said, “The recovery of the Shivling is a vital archaeological find and a testament to our enduring cultural legacy. The Department is dedicated to preserving and respectfully showcasing such artifacts for educational and spiritual enrichment.”

