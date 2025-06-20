BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

1,000 Indian Students, Including 500 Kashmiris, to Return from Mashhad on Special Flights: JKSA

Three special Mahan Air flights are scheduled to bring back around 1,000 Indian students, including 500 Kashmiri students from Mashhad, Iran, to New Delhi tonight and tomorrow.

 

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, said, “Three Mahan Air flights will bring Indian students back to New Delhi from Mashhad. A total of 1,000 students will be returning on these special flights. Despite the closure of airspace, a special exception has been granted for the evacuation of Indian students. Around 500 Kashmiri students are among those returning.”

 

Speaking about flight timings, Khuehami said, “The flights are scheduled to arrive on Friday night at 11:30 PM IST, Saturday morning at 10:00 AM IST, and Saturday evening at 4:30 PM IST.” He added that, as these are special flights, the timings may be subject to change.

 

Regarding arrangements for travel from Delhi to Srinagar, he stated, “Transportation has been arranged. Deluxe AC buses are ready at Delhi Airport. The matter was taken up with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor, Nasir Sogami, who confirmed that all concerned officers have been informed. Students will be directly facilitated from Delhi Airport to TRC Srinagar.”

 

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani also informed the Association that transport facilities are in place at Delhi Airport and all relevant departments have been duly informed.

