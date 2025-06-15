10 Injured in Bijbhera road accident

Atleast ten people were injured when a travera vehicle their were travelling in met with an accident at NHW Fruit Mandi in Jalblipora area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

Officials told GNS that a Taveera with registration number JK14B-9328 hit a divider near National Highway Fruit Mandi resulting injuries to ten passengers.

All the ten were immediately shifted to SDH Bijbhera where from seven of them were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment and rest three were discharged after first aid.

The injured have been identified as Sanjay Kumar son of Sri Biree Singh resident of New Delhi age 30 yrs, Benu wife of Sanjay Kumar resident of Agra UP aged about 33 years, Ajay son of Darminder resident of Fareed Abad aged about 22 years, Ifat wife of Ajay Kumar resident of Fareed Abad aged about 23 years, Darminder son of Ram Dass resident of Fareed Abad aged about 48 years, Anjli daughter of Darminder resident of Fareed Abad aged about 17 year and Durgash devi wife of Dharmendra Kumar resident of Fareedabad Haryana aged about 47 yrs.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)