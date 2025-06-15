Breaking

10 Injured in Bijbhera road accident

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Atleast ten people were injured when a travera vehicle their were travelling in met with an accident at NHW Fruit Mandi in Jalblipora area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

Officials told GNS that a Taveera with registration number JK14B-9328 hit a divider near National Highway Fruit Mandi resulting injuries to ten passengers.

All the ten were immediately shifted to SDH Bijbhera where from seven of them were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment and rest three were discharged after first aid.

The injured have been identified as Sanjay Kumar son of Sri Biree Singh resident of New Delhi age 30 yrs, Benu wife of Sanjay Kumar resident of Agra UP aged about 33 years, Ajay son of Darminder resident of Fareed Abad aged about 22 years, Ifat wife of Ajay Kumar resident of Fareed Abad aged about 23 years, Darminder son of Ram Dass resident of Fareed Abad aged about 48 years, Anjli daughter of Darminder resident of Fareed Abad aged about 17 year and Durgash devi wife of Dharmendra Kumar resident of Fareedabad Haryana aged about 47 yrs.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

India becomes first team to have top 5 batters with 50 plus scores in single WC match
DGP J&K sanctions special welfare relief of over Rs. 1.16 Crore
J&K being pushed into political and economic crisis: Omar Abdullah
GMC Anantnag achieves milestone, conducts successful total Laryngectomy
Police distributes laptops to NOKs of martyrs at DPO Kulgam
Share This Article
Previous Article “We mistakenly used wrong world map”: Israel rectifies mistake, issues new GFX showing Kashmir as Indian territory
Next Article Iran attacks Haifa with missile, drone barrage as Israel strikes Tehran
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iran attacks Haifa with missile, drone barrage as Israel strikes Tehran
Breaking World
“We mistakenly used wrong world map”: Israel rectifies mistake, issues new GFX showing Kashmir as Indian territory
Breaking National World
BSF personnel to get newly designed uniforms for better comfort and functionality
Breaking National
New Momentum for Nari Shakti: 11 Years of Women Empowerment under Modi Government
Opinion