10-day summer break for Kashmir schools from July 1: Sakeena

‘School timing changed from Saturday’

Srinagar, June 19 : Amid soaring temperatures, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Sakina Itoo Thursday said that the private and government schools in Kashmir division shall observe a ten day summer break from July 01.

Besides, the minister also said that the government has decided to change the timing of schools from Saturday.

Itoo said, “In view of the severe heatwave, summer vacation for schools in Kashmir division will be from July-01 to July-10.”

The minister further said that the government will review the weather conditions after July-10 and will take the call of extending the vacation accordingly.

“After July-10, we will review the weather conditions and take the call of extension of vacation accordingly,” she said.

About the change in school timing, the minister said, “From Saturday, the school timing in Srinagar municipality limits areas will be from 8Am to 1Pm and in case of schools outside the Srinagar municipality limits, the schools shall function from 8:30 Am to 1:30 Pm. (KNO)

