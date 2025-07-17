₹1.07 Cr revenue generated, deposited in Govt Treasuries from sale of trainee products by Handicrafts & Handloom Dept

Demonstrating its sustained efforts in skill development and artisan empowerment, Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has recorded a cumulative revenue generation of more than ₹1.07 crore over the last three financial years through sale of products crafted by trainees at departmental training centres across the valley.

In a press statement issued here today, spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, stated that this revenue, fully deposited in the Government Treasuries, has been realized from the sale of a wide range of handicraft and handloom products produced by trainees enrolled in over 400 departmental training centres which include Pashmina products, Sozni, Crewel, Chain Stitch, Kani Shawl, carpets and a variety of handloom fabrics, reflecting the region’s rich craft heritage. “This also reflects a perfect example of how funds released by the Government are recycled back into the system and utilized for development activities related to promotion of craft sector,” he added.

Department views this achievement as a testament to its ongoing efforts in nurturing traditional skills and enhancing the earning potential of local artisans. By integrating practical, market-oriented production into training modules, Department ensures that trainees gain not just technical proficiency but also a real-time understanding of commercial aspects of the craft sector.

Efforts are underway to further modernize training infrastructure, introduce contemporary design elements and forge stronger market linkages through departmental sale outlets and participation in national-level exhibitions. These steps aim to ensure that products crafted by trainees find broader markets while helping preserve the unique handicraft and handloom traditions of Kashmir.

The Department remains committed to expanding these initiatives, thereby creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for the youth and artisan community of the Union Territory.