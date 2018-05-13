Zulfkar visits Hajj House Bemina

Reviews Hajj-2018 arrangements
SRINAGAR, MAY 12:
Minister for Hajj, Auqaf and Tribal Affairs, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali, today visited Haj house Bemina here to review the arrangements in the run-up to Hajj-2018.
The Minister was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Shahid Anayatullah, CEO JKSHC Syed Qamar Sajjad and other concerned officers.
During his visit, the Minister took stock of facilities for Hajj-2018 pilgrims and directed the officers to ensure all the necessary facilities are provided to them.
He directed that DPRs should be formulated for construction of departure hall and additional accommodation blocks for the pilgrims.
Zulfkar also stressed on the beautification of Hajj House and asked the concerned officers to keep dedicated staff for the maintenance of parks and landscaping of its premises.
He also inspected various blocks of the Hajj House and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the pilgrims.
The Executive Officer State Hajj Committee briefed the Minister about various aspects of new Hajj Policy and preparations for the holy pilgrimage