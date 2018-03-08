Zulfkar reviews working of FCS&CA Deptt

Assures to addresses issues of employees, workers
JAMMU:
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Tribal Affairs Choudhary Zulfkar Ali Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the issues pertaining to the employees of FCS&CA department.
The meeting discussed various issues including reorganization of the department, restoration of offices of Assistant Director, North Srinagar and South Srinagar FCS&CA in the Directorate of FCS&CA, Kashmir, regularization of daily wage workers engaged under sports category , adjustment of contractual drivers, conduct of DPCs, removal of pay disparity of the storekeepers/Assistant storekeepers, revision of the Jammu and Kashmir, Food and Supplies (subordinate) Services, Recruitment rule, grant of relaxation in the recruitment rules as one time exemption in favor of incharge TSOs for their confirmation and up-gradation of facilities at departmental Godowns.
The Minister directed the authorities to complete codal formalities for the confirmation of eligible in-charge Tehsil Supply Officers.
The Minister said that the list of daily wagers including those engaged under sports category (mostly football players) has been submitted for their regularisation under SRO 520, while as the engagement of contractual drivers is also under consideration.
Zulfkar directed to release the funds and clear all pending liabilities of loading/ unloading charges, besides restoring the functioning of Lethpora godown in Pulwama.
Directing for the reorganization of the Department to utilize all its resources, the Minister asked the administrative department to prepare comprehensive proposal and submit the same within next 15 days.
The Minister directed the administrative department to examine and prepare the proposal for engagement of dealers for fair price shops as Rehbar-e-Khurak on the pattern of Rehbar-e-taleem.
The Minister instructed both the Directors of FCS&CA to prepare a proposal for the infrastructure required at food godowns and stores across the state. He also directed to modify and revise the Jammu and Kashmir, Food and Supplies (Subordinate) Services, Recruitment Rule, 1972 notified vide SRO-79.
The Minister informed that 200 cases have been cleared in Departmental Promotion Committee in Jammu and 1000 in Kashmir.
The Minister said the government would take up the matter with the Centre to continue the subsidy on the kerosene oil for another five years, in hilly areas in view of harsh weather conditions there.
He asked the employees to work with renewed zeal and dedication for the betterment of the department as well as the state. The Minister assured the employees that all other genuine grievances, if any would be redressed within shortest possible time.
Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA, Mehraj-ud-Din Khan, Director FCS&CA, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director FCS&CA, Jammu, Ch Rashid Azam Inqalabi, Additional Secretary, Jugal Kishore Anand, Financial Advisor Zia Qazi besides other functionaries of the department attended the meeting.
