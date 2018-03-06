Zulfkar reviews preparedness for World Consumer Rights Day celebration

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 05:
Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs, (FCS&CA) Choudhary Zulfkar Ali Monday convened a meeting with officers of his department and Legal Metrology Department (LMD) to review the preparedness for World Consumer Rights Day to be celebrated on March 14.
The meeting was attended by Joint Controller FCS&CA Jammu, Mansoor Aslam, Joint Controller, LMD V.S Sambyal, Deputy Controller LMD Manoj Prabhakar and officers of administrative and other concerned departments.
During the meeting, it was decided that the FCS&CA would celebrate the World Consumer Rights Day on the theme “Making Digital Marketplaces Fairer” to observe and enforce consumer rights and needs.
The Minister said that many consumers are still facing the real challenges in their everyday lives, including a lack of access or unsafe goods and services, and unfair practices. He said raising awareness of consumer rights amongst consumers, businesses and governments is an important step in helping to put consumer protection in place.
The Minister directed to constitute a Committee headed by Director, FCS&CA Jammu to organize events to involve stakeholders, representatives of the consumer forums, members of the civil societies and traders for creating awareness among them. He asked them to include cultural activities in these events so that the stakeholders can be engaged in the programs.
