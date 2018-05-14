Zulfkar chairs DDB Kupwara meet, asks officers to ensure optimal use of resources

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara:
District Development Board Sunday approved the Annual Plan out lay of Rs 213.57 crore for District Kupwara for the current financial year.
This includes Rs 1309.71 lakh for regular schemes, Rs 2254.29 lakh as loan, Rs 16394.89 lakh as Central share and Rs 1348.68 lakh as State share.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for School Education, Hajj & Auqaf and Tribal Affairs, Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali who is also chairman of the DDB Kupwara.
The board meeting reviewed the action taken report on the decisions of the last board meeting and took comprehensive stock of sectoral, physical and financial achievements registered in the District Plan 2017-18.
The meeting was attended by MP Rajya Sabha Mir Fayaz, Vice Chairman of various State boards, legislators Advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar, Advocate Raja Manzoor, Er Rasheed, Qaiser Jamshed Lone, Javid Mirchal, besides senior officers of district administration.
Speaking at the meeting, Zulfkar Ali stressed on envisaging effective and feasible plans for transformation of Kupwara into modern, progressive and self-sustaining district with thrust on economic empowerment and social inclusion by channelizing skill potential, while causing minimal stress to environment and ecology.
Various demands towards empowerment and upliftment of people were raised by concerned legislators at the meeting including adequate human resource for health and education sectors, maternity hospital for Kupwara, development of Bangus valley as a prime tourist destination, proper implementation of Central and State sponsored Schemes, beautification of river banks along Kupwara, and implementation of CM commitments.
Chairman DDB directed the officers to take onboard the legislators for approval of plans for catering to the area specific developmental needs and stressed upon all concerned to prioritize commitments of the Chief Minister.
He said that the need of the hour is to create tangible assets with optimal use of available resources and suggested for mandatory soil testing as an essential exercise towards developing safe and reliable infrastructure facilities for all the departments.
Zulfkar sought cooperation of the local representatives and officers to ensure implementation of the developmental works on ground and assured them that every basic facility will be provided to the people of the district.
He said with cooperation and coordination among executing departments the targets and plans unveiled could be achieved in time. He stressed upon the district administration that endeavor should be made towards realizing the goals and targets envisaged in annual plan so as to ensure maximum benefits to the people.
Minister directed the officers that the board decisions should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that DDB must act as an institution of empowerment for people and every decision endorsed should reflect the commitment on ground in days ahead.
Member Parliament, Mir Fayaz asked the district administration to work in coordination to ensure effective implementation of various state and centrally sponsored schemes.
Taking review of the implementation of last year district plan, Zulfkar Ali appreciated the district administration and Deputy Commissioner for judicious utilization of funds.
Meanwhile, Minister besides inaugurating newly constructed DC Office Chamber he also inaugurated Sub-Health Centre buildings at Budwan Tangdar, Shahnagri and Affan Lolab.