Zulfkar alleges harassment of tribal population

Minister for Tribal Affairs Choudhary Zulfkar while reacting to the statement of Supreme Court lawyer Ankur Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the forests belong to tribal people who have been residing there for centuries.
“We cannot throw the tribal people on roads and they are human beings and should be treated like that,” Zulfiqar said.
He said that government is coming up with a comprehensive tribal policy and “till then the tribal population should not be disturbed.”
"Some people want to protect animals while throwing these tribal people on roads. We will first protect human beings.”
He said that the tribal people are “continuously harassed even though they live in kuccha mud houses in the 21-st century.”
He said that the government won’t allow desecration of the religious places of tribal people. “The government owns what was decided in the meeting under the Chief Minister as humans will be treated as humans.”
Earlier Supreme Court lawyer Ankur Sharma had said that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti recently in a high-level review of the Tribal Affairs department had taken certain decisions to facilitate “Islamic Jihadist agenda”.
He had termed Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti as “Jihadist Mehbooba.”
“You have heard of the ISIS Jihadi John but here we have Jihadi Mehbooba,” Sharma said.
Sharma had said that the most “damaging decision taken in the meeting” held on February 14 is that the Chief Minister has directed Inspector General of police Jammu and all the deputy commissioners not to provide any police protection for eviction of tribal people without the permission from the Tribal Affairs department.
“It means no action can be taken against any tribal who has illegally occupied forest or state land or even occupies the press club or any private property,” Sharma had said.
He had accused the Chief Minister of helping land encroachers of a certain religious community.
He said that the meeting was attended by top police and civil administration officers along with the Tribal Affairs Minister Choudhary Zulfkar and his deputy from coalition partner BJP Ajay Nanda.
“This decision has been taken to change the demography of Jammu region. She (CM) has through this order said that if you belong to a certain religion you can illegally occupy the land in the Hindu dominated Jammu region,” Sharma had alleged.
He said that under the administrative orders immunity is given to “infamous people who are encroaching state and forest land in the Jammu region.”
“The whole government machinery cannot do anything against them.”
He said that another shocking decision from the meeting is that the Chief Minister has directed the police not to disturb or “dislocate tribal people till a comprehensive tribal policy is put in place by the government.”
“You know that for AIIMS land has been allocated where tribal people are living illegally and by this order, the government has made it clear that tribal people won’t be shifted even if AIIMS construction suffers,” he said.
He said through these directions the CRPC, RPC and Roshni Act have all been left ineffective. “All DCs have been asked to not follow the legislative laws and instead follow these Islamic fascist decisions.”
“There are two sets of things which happen in J&K. The first is written as per constitution but second is unwritten to facilitate Islamic fascism.”
He said in another direction in the meeting, the Chief Minister has hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Jammu as she has directed the police to take due care of tribal people while booking them under the section 188 of RPC and Prevention of cruelty against animals act.
“The section 188 RPC the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act is invoked against tribal affairs but now no police officer will dare to use it,” he said.
