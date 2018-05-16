Zulfikar seeks time to resolve SSA salary issue

Says ‘I am custodian of the rights of teachers, want one time settlement of salary issue’
Says ‘I am custodian of the rights of teachers, want one time settlement of salary issue’
Srinagar:
Minister for School Education Chowdhary Zulfikar Tuesday sought time to resolve the issue of the timely disbursement of salaries to SSA teachers and regretted the use of force by police in quelling the protests by the teachers in Srinagar two days back.
Talking to KNS over phone Zulfikar said “the issue of the salary of SSA teachers is very chronic as the SSA teachers regularised and promoted during last ten years had to be appointed on fixed salaries. For timely disbursement of their salaries the issue has to settled with the finance department as several hundred crores of rupees are needed to settle the issue for timely disbursement of salaries”.
Saying that a committee headed by Minister of State for Education and represented among others by Administrative Secretary of School Education Department and many Director ranked officers of the education department has been constituted and asked to recommend measures for resolution of the salary issue in short time the School Education Minister said "I am the custodian of the rights of teachers and will resolve all issues including SSA salary issue. Teachers are respected by people of all shades and the society at large and they need not to come on the streets and fight like ordinary people. I am here to listen them and address their issues on priority".