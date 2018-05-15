Zulfikar Ali reviews developmental works in Kupwara

Lays Foundation Stone for 3 Km Long Warsun Gujran Road
Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, May 14:
Minister for School Education, Hajj & Auqaf and Tribal Affairs, Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali today visited various areas of district Kupwara to take first hand appraisal of ongoing development works executed by various departments.
Minister was accompanied by MP Rajya Sabha, Mir Fayaz, MLA Kupwara, Advocate Bashir Ahmad Dar, DC Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir, vice chairman sate broad for Gujjar and Bakerwals Chief planning officer Kupwara, district and sectoral heads and various field functionaries.
During his visit, Zulfikar Ali laid foundation stone for 3 Km long Warsun Gujran road that is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 crores.
He said that this road will connect people and reduce time and cost constraints. He stressed upon the fact that present dispensation is committed in creating assets taking into consideration requirements of the local people.
He also inaugurated Sub-Health Centre buildings at various places including BudwanTanghdar, Shahnagri and Affan Lolab.
Interacting with the people, Minister was apprised of various issues being faced by the locals. He ensured that district administration in cooperation with the people and endorsement by the elected representatives will mobilise all available resources at its disposal for formulating plans with long term developmental implications. He said that education and health sector need to be strengthened through infusion of manpower and funds for affording people quality education and accessible cost effective healthcare facilities.
Later, Minister inaugurated the mini meeting hall of DC Office Complex Kupwara that has been constructed at an estimated cost of 187.80 Lacs with a plenth area of 2548.50 sq. ft.