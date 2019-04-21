About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Zuhran Buch of DPS Srinagar wins gold

Zuhran Buch of Delhi Public School, Srinagar won gold in prestigious 4th National School Games of India in U17 sqay martial art category.
He defeated his rival from Punjab by three points in the finals.
The games were held in Ludhiana, Punjab from 6th to 12th April 2019.
Zuhran’s win was special as the competition was quite stiff.
More than 150 participants were in the fray. Congratulating him on his success, the Principal Alastair R. A Freese said, “The school is especially thrilled to hear of Zuhran’s success. I on behalf of the whole school extend congratulations to him.” Mr. Vijay Dhar, Chairman has also congratulated the medalist. He said, “I am delighted that the students of school are braving the immense odds they are pitted against to shine at the highest levels. Congratulations to Zuhran.” The other teachers especially his mentors at school have also extended their congratulations.

