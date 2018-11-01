About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Zugoo gunfight: Slain militants identified

Published at November 01, 2018 02:49 PM 0Comment(s)855views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The two militants who were Thursday killed in a gunfight with government forces at Zugoo Arizal in central Kashmir's Budgam district have identified.

The slain militants have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan of Brass Arizal in Budgam district Mohd Amin Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir of Drangbal Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. 

Following the killing of militants, reports said clashes between youth and government forces erupted in the area. 

