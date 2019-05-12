Zrari Hara, Tral habitants stage protest, demand teachers for school

May 12, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Scores of habitants of Zrari Hara, Machhama, Tral belonging to Gujjar community stage protest here at Press Enclave on Saturday against the Education department demanding teachers for their school.

The protesters allege that government has failed to appoint regular teachers for their school. They further said that the concerned department has appointed contract based teachers for Zari Har Middle School and with the end of their contract now only 3 teachers are serving the school.

One of the protesters said, “Government is playing with the future of our children.” He further said, “The school has a roll of over one hundred students with only 3 teachers in the school; it is not possible for them to teach all the classes.”

The protestors said that they tried to meet the Director Education in this regard but they were not given the appointment.

Protesters warned the administration that if quick action is not taken regarding this issue they will be forced to go for a protest demonstration on Tuesday at Awantipora National Highway.