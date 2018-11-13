Zone-wise plans to prevent service interruptions during inclement weather: DC Sgr

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Srinagar administration is preparing zone and location-wise action and management plans to prevent interruption to services during inclement weather situations in the district.
This was revealed during a meeting convened here by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.
The stratagem comes in the backdrop of the recent bout of unforeseen snowfall throwing life out of gear across the district and in order to be prepared at all times to avoid such interruption in future.
The line departments were asked to submit their respective zone and location-wise plans in the event of inclement weather situations ensuring prompt redress of concerns and issues faced anywhere in the district.
The DC said zonal teams comprising officials from different line departments will be created as part of the plan in order to ensure timely and coordinated redress of problems and esventualities presented during inclement situations.
He said that joint control rooms will be established in all the zones and a central control room at the DC Office will oversee the overall operations ensuring coordination and organisation during eventualities.
Dr Shah while acknowledging its quick response and fixing the power-related problems during the recent snowfall in the district asked the PDD to immediately undertake all required measures and ensure that such a situation does not get repeated in future.
He also asked the SMC to ensure quick dewatering of all inundated areas in the event of rains or snowfall in the district.
The meeting also took stock of the stock position of the district. It was informed that the district has sufficient stocks of essentials for at least three months.
ADC Srinagar KK Sidha and senior officers from all line departments attended the meeting.