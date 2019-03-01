Zonal committees to check waste-dumping into water bodies: DC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Thursday directed constitution of zonal committees to monitor and ensure no waste is dumped into water bodies in the district.
The DC while speaking at a meeting with Joint Commissioners of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation said the inspection teams in all four zones of district will submit weekly monitoring reports to ensure that no waste dumping into water bodies takes place anywhere in the district.
He directed setting up sign boards around water bodies across the district prohibiting littering into them. He also instructed launching awareness campaigns through loudspeaker-mounted vehicles which shall pass through the district sensitising the general public about it.
The DC also directed installing dustbins around water bodies and across the district.
He also asked the concerned departments to submit details of areas around water bodies which need cleaning and where water bodies need fencing.