About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Zonal committees to check waste-dumping into water bodies: DC

Published at March 01, 2019 12:37 AM 0Comment(s)411views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 28:

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Thursday directed constitution of zonal committees to monitor and ensure no waste is dumped into water bodies in the district.
The DC while speaking at a meeting with Joint Commissioners of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation said the inspection teams in all four zones of district will submit weekly monitoring reports to ensure that no waste dumping into water bodies takes place anywhere in the district.
He directed setting up sign boards around water bodies across the district prohibiting littering into them. He also instructed launching awareness campaigns through loudspeaker-mounted vehicles which shall pass through the district sensitising the general public about it.
The DC also directed installing dustbins around water bodies and across the district.
He also asked the concerned departments to submit details of areas around water bodies which need cleaning and where water bodies need fencing.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top