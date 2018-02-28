Zonal committees constituted to monitor infra requirement in schools

Srinagar:
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) today constituted zonal and district level committees to monitor infrastructure requirements and facilities provided to the students in the various schools of Kashmir Division.
The aim of the Committees is to monitor the teaching-learning process, at Zonal, District and Divisional Level and the teams shall visit each school and interact with the students to take stock of facilities being provided to them.
DSEK directed all the Heads of the Institutions to submit a report within 10-days about the requirement of each school regarding infrastructure and other facilities.
He added that a new academic calendar has been devised by the Department which shall be shortly released and this will help in timely completion of the syllabus by taking additional classes and utilizing the holidays if needed.
The Director said that many steps are being taken for the upgradation of the basic infrastructure in educational institutions.
0 Comment(s)