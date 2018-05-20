Zojila, Z-Morh tunnel envisaged, approved by UPA-II: Soz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Former Union Minister Prof Safiuddin Soz Saturday said PM Narendra Modi’s inauguration of ZojilaTunnel is a good measure and it is a good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially for the people of Leh and Kargil regions.
But, at the same time, it is an occasion to remind the people that the project was approved by UPA-II through a cabinet decision taken on 14th September, 2012, Soz said in his statement.
“Earlier to that, Minister of Road Transport and Highways C P Joshi had taken a meeting on 28th March, 2012 in which I was also present, apart from Lt Gen S Ravi Shankar, VSM, DBGR, BRO, J N Singh, Member (Finance), NHAI, Vinod Kumar, DDG, BRO, Chaman Lal, Chief Engineer (P-I), Sanjeev Kumar, SE (P-I), Col K S Malladi, Director B&T, DGBR and A.K. Gupta, Director Contract,” Soz said, adding: “In the said meeting, it was decided that the BRO would provide the total project cost for Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels before 31st March, 2012 and, to the best of my knowledge, all formalities were completed within that time frame and the cabinet approved the project on September 14, 2012.”
All this was happening because of Rahul Gandhi’s personal interest, Soz said, adding the cabinet had approved an expenditure of Rs 9000/- crores for Zojila and Rs 3000/- crores for Z-Morh Tunnel.
“It was Rahul Gandhi who inaugurated Z-Morh Tunnel on October 4, 2012. I was one of a dozen National and State public figures present on that occasion. It was a normal practice those days for the incumbent Government to make a reference to what had been envisaged and approved by the previous government,” Soz said.
He further said now, the practice is different.