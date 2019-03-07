Zojila Tunnel Project: PIL in High Court seeks priority construction

March 07, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

A fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir High Court—seeking direction to Government of India (GoI) to complete Zojila tunnel construction on priority basis and clear all documentary work before April 2019.

In this connection, Court issued notice to GoI through Secretary Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, Chief Secretary, J&K, Managing Director and General Manager (P) of National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Ministry of Road Transport & Highway, GoI, Director General and Chief Engineer, Border Road Organisation (BRO).

The division bench comprising of Justice, Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the respondents to file their response before next date of hearing and listed the matter on April 10, 2019.

The petition filed by Advocate Mohammad Ismail of Drass, Kargil, who appeared in person before the bench, seeking that GoI and MD, NHIDCL be directed to start construction of Zojila tunnel immediately without any further delay to avoid any further sufferance to the general masses.

The petition states that since 1960, people of Ladakh are demanding construction of tunnel at Zojila but till date nothing has been done and the tall claims of government has proved “hoax.”

“There is no such manifesto assuring the construction of Zojila tunnel but as of now no sincere action has been taken which results violation of basic rights of the people of Ladakh,” petition reads.

However, the construction of the tunnel was initiated in 1998 before the Kargil war “but the process remained confined to the meetings.”

It states that GoI started the ground level process of tunnel in 2013 during which more than five times tendering took place and despite passing of six long years the process is still stuck on tendering and bidding of the project.

Later, the project was sanctioned in favour of IL&FS but the company have gone bankrupt on a number of loan repayments and the project will go through the process of bidding again.

“Instead of resolving the long pending issue, GoI and Managing Director, NHIDCL have swept the project under rug and the rebidding will again waste huge time in the process. These are new tactics of the government to delay the project," Advocate Ismail said.

He said that this tunnel was in news since 1960 but till date there is no progress in the construction process. “We don't know how much time the government will take to convert the dream project of Ladakhi's into reality. The delay is only causing sufferings to the common people," Ismail adds.

Adding that the project was again terminated on January 18, 2019 and the assurance of providing facilities was just a word to satisfy the common masses of the region.

The petitioner has prayed that the respondents be directed to distribute the Zojila tunnel project in favour of more than two companies so as to complete the project on fast track basis.

He prays that the GoI and MD, NHIDCL be directed to produce the monthly status report before the High Court till the completion of project. The petitioner seeks that J&K government be directed to produce the status report of the project which has been performed by the state authorities.

It was also requested by petitioner that Director General and Chief Engineer BRO be directed to keep open the road in winter except the snow falling days and clearance period and in no case it should be closed for more than one month.

Petitioner also seeks that DG, BRO be directed to take action against the Beacon Ganderbal, who are responsible to clear the road from Sonamarg side, for their “irresponsible” attitude towards road clearance which causes undue delay of more than 15 days for opening of road. The petitioner further prayed that DG BRO be also directed to hand over the snow clearance work up to Sonamarg to the authority of BRO Drass.