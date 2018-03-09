About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ZIRAN VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, 08 Mar 2018

League matches for the upcoming Ziran Volleyball championship under the aegis of Army started from 7 March 2018 in which Volleyball teams of various villages from Tangmarg region will compete against each other.
The prime focus of this companionship is to hunt for the best Volleyball players from the region and keep the youth of Tangmarg engaged with the mainstream.
The championship will be played on league cum knockout basis, eight teams will be competing amongst each other.
Final match is to be held on 12 March and will be played between teams securing max pts during the league matches. All participants, School staff, locals & parents appreciated the efforts of the Army for their initiative and expressed their desire to participate in such events in future.

 

