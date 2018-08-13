Zil-Hajj moon sighted

Eid-ul-Adha on Aug 22
Rising Kashmir DeskIslamabad, Aug 12:
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Monday announced that the Zil-Hajj moon has been sighted, adding that Eid-ul-Azha would be observed on August 22.
The announcement was made after a meeting of the six-member committee of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
In Saudi Arabia, the moon was sighted Saturday evening, with the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announcing Eid-ul-Adha on August 21.
Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar and marks the start of the Hajj pilgrimage.
It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.