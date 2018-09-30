Zewan stone quarries operating in violation of norms: SHRC

‘DC Srinagar to take appropriate action to stop quarry operations’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 29:
Police Investigation Wing (PIW) of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has confirmed that the stone quarry holders in Zewan area are operating in violation of the laid down norms.
The PIW informed the Commission that the inhabitants of Lal Ded, Alamdar and other colonies in Zewan had alleged that the stone quarry holders operate on leased land and do not fulfill all requirements of law in terms of allowed noise decibels and air pollution measurements.
“They also complained that the blasting starts at 3.00 am, causing agony and distress to the children and aged people especially,” PIW told SHRC.
The Commission was also told that at the time of inspection, two stone crushers were seen operating on a piece of land abutting the ITBP Complex generating huge plumes of dust, thereby predisposing the residents to serious life hazards.
A member of the Commission, Abdul Hamid Wani (IAS Retd) said, “Report from SSP Human Rights Commission has been received and is available across the file.”
“Sum total of the report is that Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has to take appropriate action for stopping the quarry operations. Concurrent action needs to be taken, as per the report by the Department of Mining and Geology, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chairman Pollution Control Board on the basis of this report,” Wani said.
The report of PIW was submitted with regard to the complaint No SHRC / 54/2015-SGR, titled Residents of Zewan Payeen Alamdar Colony, near IGP CRPF Hqrs Zewan Srinagar.
“There are two residential colonies - Lal Ded Colony and Alamdar Colony falling in the area of impact. While the former is located in lower altitude and is vulnerable to damage from rocks in consequence of rains, the Alamdar Colony sits on the precipice of the "crater" running the risk of sinking in case of heavy rains and shaking due to earthquake,” PIW informed SHRC.
The residents of other areas of Zewan including Abu Huraira Colony near JKAP headquarters have also complained that they are facing health issues due to illegal operation of stone quarries.
They said the stone quarries are operating without license as their licenses have not been renewed.
The residents urged law enforcement agencies to look into the issue seriously and stop illegal operation of all quarries including macadam plant.
SHRC was also informed that during the spot inspection by (PIW), the ITBP Complex and CRPF Complex falling in the vicinity of the blasting sites were visited. The officers showed around the place and identified the damage caused to the buildings and compound wall. They also stated that many of the security men have sustained injuries.
“Two blasting sites were identified one each on the side of the ITBP and CRPF Camps. In the former, the blasting has stopped one month earlier and in the later, it stopped only four days ago on 10-08 2018,” PIW report reads.
The residents of Zewan told Rising Kashmir that the blasting has been started again, causing grave inconvenience to them.
They have appealed the Governor administration to intervene and stop the operation of the stone quarries in residential areas.
