Zewan residents demand closure of ‘illegal’ stone crushers

Will look into the matter: Regional Director PCB
Irfan YattooSrinagar, May 17:
Residents of Zewan on the city outskirts are up in arms against the illegal stone-crushers operating in the area and have demanded their immediate closure.
A delegation from the area told Rising Kashmir that stone-crushing units have become a major source of air pollution in the area and the crushers are running illegally under official patronage.
According to the group on 7th February this year the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) issued an order and recommended the closure of nine stone crushers operating without the adoption of mandatory pollution device measures.
Mohammad Ali, a local resident said stone-crushing units are breaching the measures mandatory for minimizing pollution levels which in fact is a brazen violation of rules.
“SPCB has turned a spectator over the open violations done by these crushers in the area,” Ali said.
He said despite orders from the government nothing has changed on the ground and alleged that the stone crushers belong to some influential people.
Another local Zahid Ahmad said due to air pollution in the area people are suffering from respiratory infections.
“The ashes and dust emanating from the stone crushers and hot mix plants have adversely affected the flora and fauna in the area. We even submitted several representations with the officials concerned seeking closure of these plants, but our repeated pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Ahmad said.
Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, Nadeen Hussain said he will look into the matter.
“We have conducted two spot checks after serving one-time notice to the stone crusher owners,” he said adding that 9 of them were violating basic measures.
“After that, I recommended the case to the chairman for the final call but unfortunately some stone crusher owners filed a writ in the High Court and the case is still pending,” Hussain said.
