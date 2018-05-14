Zero percent stamp duty to empower women: BJP Women’s Wing

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
BJP State Mahila Morcha President Purnima Sharma on Thursday said that Zero percent stamp duty will go a long way to empower women.
According to a statement, she said this while addressed a press conference at BJP state headquarter, Trikuta Nagar along with Morcha State General Secretary Sanjita Dogra.
Sharma said that zero percent stamp duty for the ladies in the properties getting registered on their names, recently enforced in the state is a very welcome step for the ladies of the state, “which will go a long way to empower women on the ground level”.
“This will enhance the personal safety and security of ladies in the society. If in any case any woman is ousted from her home due to any reason, her trauma will be much less than it used to be there as the building will legally belong to her.”
She said that the society always “remained male dominated in every sphere” and “this law will surely enhance their position in the society giving economical personal economical edge to them by having immovable asset on their names as Purush Pradhan samaj will now get their properties registered on the names of their spouses, sisters and mothers.”
“This law is also a welcome step in the lives of poor, who were getting difficulties in getting their properties registered on their names due to lack of money.”
She said that now the poor families can get their lands or properties registered on their names of women of their families. “It will also help them to avail various government facilities.”