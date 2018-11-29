ZEO Rainawari runs door to door campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
In view of the enrolment drive started from 11th November 2018, the teachers of the zone Rainawari have admitted nearly one hundred students in different schools of the Zone. The Zonal Education Officer (ZEO)Rainawari, Shaista Masarrat said a mega rally was organized by the zone on Wednesday during which door to door campaigning for enrolment of new students was done. The ZEO said that as per the announcement made by the Director School Education Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo in an event held in the zone Rainawari on 11th November 2018, the teachers have visited many households and acquainted the parents about the importance of education.
Zonal Education Officer said that during this enrolment drive BMS Khalifapora, BMS Kathidarwaza, and GMS Saidakadal have shown encouraging results by enrolling twenty-one, fifteen and thirteen new students, respectively in their schools.
“In today’s rally, the teachers visited Khwajayarbal, Hasanabad, Anchari Mohalla, Nagu Mohalla, Thapu Mohalla, War Mohalla, Beigh Mohalla, Shahabad Mohalla and other adjoining areas and interacted with the parents and highlighted the importance of imparting education to the children,” the ZEO said.