About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ZEO Kunzar, 22 teachers suspended

Published at July 26, 2018 01:26 AM 0Comment(s)327views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 25 :

 Stressing upon regular attendance of teachers in trainings and to take trainings seriously, Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo Wednesday put ZEO Kunzar and 22 teachers from training centre at DIET Sopore under suspension.
Director School Education Kashmir Wednesday visited DIET Sopore and termed the attendance of teachers in the training centre unsatisfactory. The Director suspended 22 teachers of the training centre for negligence in duty.
He directed all the Principals of DIETs of Kashmir Division to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of trainings and send daily reports to Directorate in this regard.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top