ZEO Kunzar, 22 teachers suspended

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 25 :
Stressing upon regular attendance of teachers in trainings and to take trainings seriously, Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo Wednesday put ZEO Kunzar and 22 teachers from training centre at DIET Sopore under suspension.
Director School Education Kashmir Wednesday visited DIET Sopore and termed the attendance of teachers in the training centre unsatisfactory. The Director suspended 22 teachers of the training centre for negligence in duty.
He directed all the Principals of DIETs of Kashmir Division to ensure the smooth and effective conduct of trainings and send daily reports to Directorate in this regard.