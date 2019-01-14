Zeenat-ul-Islam, aide buried after multiple funerals

Forces fire at funeral, injure over a dozen civilians
Javid SofiShopian, Jan 13:
Militant commander Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was one of the oldest-surviving militants in Kashmir, was buried after multiple funeral prayers and gun salute in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.
Zeenat was one of the militants, killed on Saturday in a gunfight with government forces in Kulgam district, Police said.
Addressing the mourners, father of Zeenat, Ghulam Hassan Shah, said, “People of Kashmir will continue to struggle to achieve the goal for which my son laid his life. It is a moment of rejoice and not grief for me.”
Latter, multiple funerals were held for the slain militant amidst pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans.
Some militants appeared during the funeral and gave a gun salute to their associate.
Thousands of people also turned up at the funeral prayers of Zeenat’s aide, Shakeel Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar at Chillipora .
After multiple funerals, both the militants were laid to rest in their respective villages.
Shakeel, a science graduate, joined militant ranks in July 2018 and was youngest among six siblings.
Local said the government forces resorted to aerial firing in Chillipora when some youth assembled on roads near an Army camp in the village.
A shutdown was observed in the twin districts of Shopian and Pulwama against the militant killings.
Mobile internet was snapped in Shopian Saturday evening.
Over a dozen civilians were injured when government forces fired pellets and bullets at mourners who were participating in the funeral prayers Zeenat at Draggad village.
Locals said the government forces had erected barricades on roads leading to Sugan village to restrict mourners from appearing in the funeral prayers.
They said despite restrictions, thousands of people from different areas across south Kashmir turned up in the village and started assembling in a ground in Dragged, a neighboring village of Sugan, where the funeral of the slain militant was scheduled to be offered.
Locals said an Army vehicle approached near the ground which enraged the youth who pelted stones at it.
“They government forces fired pellets and bullets injuring many youth," they said.
They said a girl, Shoki Jan, was injured after an Army vehicle hit her.
The injured were shifted to different hospitals in Shopian and Pulwama.
Health authorities informed that five injured persons were received at District Hospital Pulwama of which three with firearm injuries were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
“Six pellet injured were received at PHC Zainapora of which three had pellet injuries in eye and were referred to SMHS Srinagar," officials said.
Doctors at District Hospital Shopian said a youth with bullet injury in the thigh was being treated at the hospital.
They said a girl, who was injured after she was hit by a vehicle was also being treated there.