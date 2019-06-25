Zala reviews welfare-rehab schemes for Safai Karamcharis

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, (NCSK) Manhar Valjibhai Zala, Monday chaired a meeting to review welfare and rehabilitation of Safai Karamcharis across the State of Jammu and Kashmir here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Narain Dass, Managing Director J&K SC, ST & BC Development Corporation Limited RK Bhatt, officers from JK Bank, Social Welfare Department, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, representatives from various NGOs and officials of other allied departments.

On the occasion, the Chairman was informed about various welfare schemes being implemented by the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Development Corporation for the rehabilitation of the Safai Karamcharis in the State through a detailed presentation.

He directed the concerned officials that the Safai Karamcharis should be made aware about the schemes being implemented by the Central government and proper grievance redressal mechanism should be executed to look into their grievances.

The Chairman further advised the officials that the interests of families of Safai Karamcharis should also be addressed and they should be empowered to break away from traditional jobs.