Zakura, Tengpora sacrifices can never be forgotten: Geelani

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani Wednesday paid tributes to “martyrs of Zakura and Tengpora massacres” saying their sacrifices can never be forgotten.
In a statement, Geelani demanded impartial proceedings under “War Crimes Tribunal of the United Nations against the Indian troops involved in the killing of Zakura, Tengpora and other killings during the past twenty-eight years in the territory”.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir has become the most militarized zone in the world and the “troops have been involved in the killing of innocent people since 1990”.
“Till now no enquiry was initiated against culprits nor anyone involved in these heinous and inhuman crimes were brought to book,” said Geelani.
Geelani while referring to Zakura and Tengpora killings, said: “The blood of these martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and nation will never forget the sacrifices rendered by martyrs of these heart-wrenching massacres.”
“They are our hero’s and their sacrifices are part of our history,” said Geelani.
“Martyrs sacrificed their future for us and now we are duty bound to safeguard these sacrifices and pursue their mission. The best tribute towards them is that we should refrain from such actions which may damage our mission,” said Geelani.
“Since 1990, our movement gained momentum and our brave hearts are challenging India and its hegemony,” said Geelani.
Referring to involvement of Indian forces in “gruesome” killings, Geelani said “Indian forces to suppress our aspirations are taking revenge from innocent and unarmed civilians and thousands lost their lives during forces excesses”.
Syed Ali Geelani and General Secretary Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in their joint statement also expressed grief over the demise of wife of its party leader Gh Mustafa Wani.
Hailing Gh Mustafa Wani for his contribution for Kashmir movement, Geelani and Sehrai expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family.
Both leaders also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, saying “during ongoing struggle, the whole family suffered a lot at the hands of Ikhwan renegades, their properties were looted, ransacked and one of their son gave life for Kashmir.”
0 Comment(s)