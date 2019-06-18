Zakura campus wins KU football tournament

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

IoT Zakura campus won the inter-department football tournament by two goals to nil defeating Law Department of University of Kashmir in the final match. The match was played in the football ground at main campus university of Kashmir.

The tournament was conducted by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir. Saliq scored one goal and Rubsiyaf scored one goal.

Director IoT Prof GM Bhat and Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali encouraged and congratulated the team for great success.