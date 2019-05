May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Zakura Campus won football match against computer science department of University of Kashmir by 4-0 of the on going inter department football tournament.

Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir is organising the tournament.

Saliq from IOT scored the opening goal. Mohsin scored the hattrick in the 2nd half.

Director IOT Zakura Campus Prof. G.M.Bhat and Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali encouraged and congratulated the team.