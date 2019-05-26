Zakir Musa’s killing is death of radical militancy in Kashmir: DGP

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Operations against militants will continue’

Police Saturday said killing of Zakir Musa has ended the “cult and concept of radical jihad” and Musa was the last militant of ISIS-influenced ideology.

“Zaki Musa had created a new concept and cult of radical jihad and militancy in Kashmir. He was the last militant of such radicalised ideology. With his killing, forces have killed last such militant who was influenced by ISIS ideology in Kashmir,” Director General of Police Dilbgah Singh said.

He said the youth and people should understand that radical ideology or militancy leads to death and destruction.

“Some youth were influenced by radical ideology of Zakir Musa and we would see youth waving ISIS flags in downtown around Jamia Masjid on Fridays. His killing is death of radical concept of Jihad in Kashmir. Any radical idea of militancy is against the interests of youth and people of the state,” the DGP said.

Zakir Musa, who was chief commander of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, was killed in Dadsara village of Tral in Pulwama district in a gunfight.

The police chief said peace and normalcy is returning to south Kashmir as forces have been successful in killing militant leadership in last few months.

“There is a decline in militant recruitment. Positive change is coming in south Kashmir because top leadership of militant groups, especially LeT and JeM have been eliminated,” he said adding operations against militants would continue.

The DGP said in last few months, incidents of stone pelting and law and order situation have declined.

“Many youth have shunned path of militancy and joined mainstream. We hope to bring peace and normalcy so that people live in peace and without disturbance,” he said.

The DGP said he is grateful to people of Kashmir for maintaining peace and calm in last three days and hoped that people would cooperate with police and forces for bringing peace to Kashmir. (KNS)