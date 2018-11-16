About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Zakir Musa spotted in Punjab, Police release posters

Published at November 16, 2018 12:08 PM 0Comment(s)2340views


Agencies

New Delhi

The Punjab Police have released posters of top militant and head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, Zakir Musa after intelligence agencies informed the police about his movements near Amritsar, reports said on Friday.

The posters were released to aware public and police have also appealed people to inform them if they spot the militant, reports said.

According to reports Punjab has been put on alert as intelligence agencies believe seven members of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit were sighted in Ferozepur.

On November 5, two students allegedly associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were arrested by Punjab police.

