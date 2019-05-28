Zakir Musa killing: College students clash with forces in Sopore

May 28, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Clashes erupted between students and government forces in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The clashes broke out after the students of Government Degree College Sopore held a protest demonstration against the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa last week.

Eyewitnesses said that the scores of students from the college held a protest demonstration inside the campus and later on tried to march outside the college.

The higher secondary schools and colleges opened after four days in the town.

Police and paramilitary personnel deployed in the area prevented the students from marching towards the market which led to clashes.

Students hurled rocks on government forces who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells.

Following the incident, authorities decided to suspend the classwork in Sopore college as a precautionary measure.

"The examinations scheduled for today will be held as per schedule," they said.