About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News/PTI

Zakir Moosa trapped in Tral encounter

Mobile internet suspended, educational institutions closed, restrictions today

Zakir Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was trapped Thursday after forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Tral of South Kashmir.
Reports about Musa's death had started circulating on social media during the encounter, but senior police officials maintained that firing was still on and the trapped militants, believed to be two in number, were still firing and hurling grenades.
The officials said that the gunfight broke out at Dadsara village after militants tried to escape the cordon.
They said efforts were made to make them surrender but the request fell on deaf ears and the holed up militants started launching grenades through a launcher.
The officials confirmed the presence of Musa at the encounter site and said more forces were rushed to the area to prevent the militants from escaping under the cover of darkness.
Unconfirmed reports said Zakir Moosa was killed in the encounter.
However, top security officials refused to confirm his killing.
“Unless we recover his body, we cannot confirm his killing. The operation is still going on,” a top police official said.
Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar told Rising Kashmir that restrictions wherever required would be imposed to maintain law and order.
He said the local authorities have been directed to take necessary steps to ensure public safety and security.
Local residents said there was a brief lull in the evening around 9 pm after which they again heard blast sounds and gunshots.
As the word spread that Zakir Moosa has been trapped, pro-freedom and pro-Moosa slogans blared on mosque loudspeakers across different areas of south Kashmir.
The youth attempted to march towards the encounter site to help trapped militants escape.
Police announced restrictions in some areas of Pulwama, Awantipora, Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam as a precautionary measure.
The authorities also suspended mobile internet services in most part of the Valley.
An official said all educational institutions in the Valley have been closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure.
He said troops would be placed on high alert to maintain law and order and foil any attempts to breach the peace.
Zakir Moosa, a close associate of Burhan Wani who was killed on July 8, 2016, was a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen who succeeded Burhan and later headed the Al Qaeda affiliate. He had taken to militancy in 2013.
Zakir Rashid Bhat, his real name, was an engineering student in Chandigarh, who abandoned education and joined militancy.
He was born in Noorpora village of Tral area. His father, Abdul Rashid Bhat, is a senior engineer and brother a doctor.

 

Latest News

After brief lull, firng resumes in Dadsara Tral

After brief lull, firng resumes in Dadsara Tral

May 23 | Rising Kashmir News
CUK suspends classwork tomorrow in all campuses

CUK suspends classwork tomorrow in all campuses

May 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Zakir Musa trapped in Tral gunfight

Zakir Musa trapped in Tral gunfight

May 23 | PTI
Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir

Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Tral

May 23 | Javid Sofi
Pak PM congratulates Modi, desires to work with him for peace in South ...

Pak PM congratulates Modi, desires to work with him for peace in South ...

May 23 | Press Trust of India
BJP heads to spectacular win, opposition demolished

BJP heads to spectacular win, opposition demolished

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Two civilians injured in Awantipora grenade explosion

Two civilians injured in Awantipora grenade explosion

May 23 | RK Online Desk
NC wins all three LS seats in Kashmir

NC wins all three LS seats in Kashmir

May 23 | RK Online Desk
Hopefully new govt at Centre will do justice with JK: Abdullah

Hopefully new govt at Centre will do justice with JK: Abdullah

May 23 | Press Trust of India
People have right to express anger for my failures: Mehbooba

People have right to express anger for my failures: Mehbooba

May 23 | RK Online Desk
Mehbooba, Shah Faesal congratulate PM Modi on landslide win

Mehbooba, Shah Faesal congratulate PM Modi on landslide win

May 23 | RK Online Desk
Farooq leads by 57,000 votes in Srinagar, all set to win

Farooq leads by 57,000 votes in Srinagar, all set to win

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Netanyahu congratulates close friend Modi on election victory

Netanyahu congratulates close friend Modi on election victory

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Omar congratulates NDA for

Omar congratulates NDA for 'stellar performance'

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Pak conducts training launch of Shaheen-II

Pak conducts training launch of Shaheen-II

May 23 | Agencies
2019 Election Live Results

2019 Election Live Results

May 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Massive water reservoir discovered on Mars

Massive water reservoir discovered on Mars

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Indonesian troops flood Jakarta streets after post-election riots

Indonesian troops flood Jakarta streets after post-election riots

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Hizb militant

Hizb militant's brother found dead in Pulwama village

May 23 | Javid Sofi
2019 Election Highlights

2019 Election Highlights

May 23 | Rising Kashmir News
Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh leading in early trends

Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh leading in early trends

May 23 | Press Trust of India
2019 Election Highlights: Wins, Leads, Wins and Leads

2019 Election Highlights: Wins, Leads, Wins and Leads

May 23 | Rising Kashmir News
US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Indian elections

US says it is confident about fairness, integrity of Indian elections

May 23 | Press Trust of India
Counting of votes begins for 542 LS seats, 4 state Assemblies

Counting of votes begins for 542 LS seats, 4 state Assemblies

May 23 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News/PTI

Zakir Moosa trapped in Tral encounter

Mobile internet suspended, educational institutions closed, restrictions today

              

Zakir Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was trapped Thursday after forces launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Tral of South Kashmir.
Reports about Musa's death had started circulating on social media during the encounter, but senior police officials maintained that firing was still on and the trapped militants, believed to be two in number, were still firing and hurling grenades.
The officials said that the gunfight broke out at Dadsara village after militants tried to escape the cordon.
They said efforts were made to make them surrender but the request fell on deaf ears and the holed up militants started launching grenades through a launcher.
The officials confirmed the presence of Musa at the encounter site and said more forces were rushed to the area to prevent the militants from escaping under the cover of darkness.
Unconfirmed reports said Zakir Moosa was killed in the encounter.
However, top security officials refused to confirm his killing.
“Unless we recover his body, we cannot confirm his killing. The operation is still going on,” a top police official said.
Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar told Rising Kashmir that restrictions wherever required would be imposed to maintain law and order.
He said the local authorities have been directed to take necessary steps to ensure public safety and security.
Local residents said there was a brief lull in the evening around 9 pm after which they again heard blast sounds and gunshots.
As the word spread that Zakir Moosa has been trapped, pro-freedom and pro-Moosa slogans blared on mosque loudspeakers across different areas of south Kashmir.
The youth attempted to march towards the encounter site to help trapped militants escape.
Police announced restrictions in some areas of Pulwama, Awantipora, Srinagar, Anantnag and Budgam as a precautionary measure.
The authorities also suspended mobile internet services in most part of the Valley.
An official said all educational institutions in the Valley have been closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure.
He said troops would be placed on high alert to maintain law and order and foil any attempts to breach the peace.
Zakir Moosa, a close associate of Burhan Wani who was killed on July 8, 2016, was a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen who succeeded Burhan and later headed the Al Qaeda affiliate. He had taken to militancy in 2013.
Zakir Rashid Bhat, his real name, was an engineering student in Chandigarh, who abandoned education and joined militancy.
He was born in Noorpora village of Tral area. His father, Abdul Rashid Bhat, is a senior engineer and brother a doctor.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;