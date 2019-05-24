Zakir Moosa killing aftermath: Spontaneous shutdown in Kashmir, Banihal

May 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Kashmir valley and Banihal town on Friday following the killing of militant commander Zakir Moosa in a gunfight with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night.

Shops, business establishments and fuel stations are closed in Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley.

Roads wear a deserted look as public and private transport is off the roads in the city and elsewhere.

Reports said a complete shutdown is being also observed in Banihal town in Ramban district against the killing of Zakir Moosa.

All shops, business establishments, schools are closed while local traffic is off the roads and government forces have been deployed in the town.

Authorities have also imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of Srinagar city and Pulwama to prevent protests in the aftermath of Moosa’s killing.

Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed in strength in Downtown areas of the city while barricades and concertina wires were laid at various intersections to restrict the movement of the people

The contingents of forces were also deployed at Hyderpora and Parraypora and Maisuma and some other parts of uptown Srinagar.

Restrictions have been also imposed in Pulwama, Aawntipora and Tral area of South Kashmir to prevent protests against Moosa’s killing.

Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Dadsara village in Tral on Thursday night.