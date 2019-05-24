Zakir Moosa killed, body handed over to family

May 24, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Zakir Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday night.

Officials said a cordon and search operation in a village Dadsara village in Tral following intelligence about the presence of Moosa in a house.

As gunfight ensued between the forces and Moosa , additional forces were rushed to the area to prevent him from escaping

Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman confirmed killing of Moosa in the gunfight.

“Arms and ammunition was recovered. The operation is over,” he said.

The house in which Moosa was hiding was completely damaged in the gunfight.

Moosa, who had joined militancy on 17 July in 2013, carried a cash reward of 10 lakh as he was category A militant in police records. He had pursued B.tech student from a Univerty in Chandigrah.

He was close aide of Burhan Wani, a tip Hizbu-ul-Mujahideen Commander who was killed in July 2016. Moosa had parted ways from Hizb due to ideological differences and later flouted Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

He was born in Noorpora village of Tral area. His father, Abdul Rashid Bhat, is a senior engineer and brother a doctor.

Meanwhile, his body was handed over to his family Friday morning for rites.