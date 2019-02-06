Zaira Wasim wins ‘YONO SBI 20 Under Twenty’ title

Srinagar, Feb 05 :
State Bank of India, country’s largest lender celebrated the talent of young superstars who are transforming society with their skills and expertise with ‘YONO SBI 20 Under Twenty’ awards.
16-years-old girl, Zaira Wasim-Film Actress who hail from the summer capital of the State, Srinagar emerged winner of this title.
The Kashmiri beauty made her acting debut with the biographical sports drama ‘Dangal’ where her acclaimed portrayal of an Indian sportswoman Geeta Phogat won her the National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress.
Zaira also won the Filmfare Critics Award for the Best Actress for her role of a headstrong aspiring singer in the musical drama ‘Secret Superstar’.
She was honoured with National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Currently, she is busy working on Shonali Bose's film ‘The Sky is Pink’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Before spellbinding her audiences on the silver screen, Zaira featured in 2 television commercials for Microsoft Lumia and Tata Sky.
The winners were chosen through public voting that counted to more than 1.7 lakh in 10 diverse categories such as sustainability, performing arts, acting, entrepreneurship or innovation, sports, global Indian, disability champion among others.
The nominations were shortlisted by an esteemed jury panel of 8 eminent personalities including bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Sports journalist and author Boria Majumdar, Sashi Sreedharan, MD, Microsoft India, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, Mallika Dua, Social Media Influencer, among others. (KNS)